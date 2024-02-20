2 suspects in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder, prosecutors announce

Kansas City shooting shatters another American moment Gunfire at Super Bowl celebration shatters another American moment 02:29

Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting near Union Station shortly after the rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters that one of the suspects, Lyndell Mays, had an argument with another person at the rally and the argument escalated and Mays allegedly drew a handgun.

Others pulled out their guns, including the other suspect charged, Dominic Miller, Baker said. The prosecutor said evidence indicated Miller's gun was the one that allegedly killed the fatal victim, identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ.

Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing, Baker said.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day — every single one," Baker said. "So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."

Last week, authorities charged two juvenile suspects with gun-related and resisting-arrest offenses in the shooting. Their cases are being handled by a different office, Baker said.

It wasn't clear what sparked the argument that led to the shooting, Baker said.

"You can obviously see that there is, you know, some kind of verbal argument occurring and it just turns deadly," Baker said.

Lopez-Galvan's family expressed gratitude for the suspects being charged.

"Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community," the family said in a statement.