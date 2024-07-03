Oakland man charged in Juneteenth shooting near Lake Merritt

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday a 23-year-old man was charged in connection with the Juneteenth shooting that injured several people.

The DA's office identified the man as JaJuan Kelly. According to the DA, Kelly was charged with shooting four of the 14 people who were injured at Lake Merritt.

Kelly faces four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of an assault weapon and grand theft.

The shooting happened on June 19, in the 400 block of Grand Avenue. Oakland police said a sideshow was happening in that area when several fights broke out.

The fights began when someone walked across the hood a vehicle. The occupants got out and began "violently attacking" the person.

"Unfortunately, these fights escalated into multiple people discharging firearms, with more than 50 shell casings being recovered," said Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, the day after the shooting.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 510-238-3455 or 510-238-3744.