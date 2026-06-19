San Francisco arts patrons found dead in running car along I-5 highway in Northern California

The deaths of a San Francisco couple known for their support of the city's arts scene are under investigation.

California Highway Patrol's Redding Area office said officers responded near Fawndale Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday for an SUV stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 5.

Officers found the vehicle still running, but both people inside were unresponsive.

CHP said officers started medical aid, but medics soon pronounced both people dead at the scene. CHP identified them as 84-year-old Judith Sheldon and 86-year-old Wylie Sheldon.

The Sheldons were San Francisco residents known for their arts philanthropy. Judith Sheldon was also the daughter of Hollywood Golden Age director William Wyler, who won Academy Awards for films including "Ben-Hur."

Judith Sheldon also served as board chair for the San Francisco Silent Film Festival.

While their exact causes of death remain under investigation, CHP said the Sheldons' deaths appear to be medical-related.