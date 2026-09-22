College of San Mateo football player from Fairfield killed in Highway 101 crash

A football player at the College of San Mateo was killed and two others were injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Jose over the weekend, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the freeway at Yerba Buena Road shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion sedan was driving northbound when he lost control.

Authorities said the passenger, who was later identified as 19-year-old Jamarion Grace of Fairfield, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 19-year-old man from San Mateo, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

College president Manuel Alejandro Perez said in a statement that the crash involved three student athletes and that the third student was home and recovering.

A biography on the College of San Mateo athletics website said Grace was a freshman and graduated from Vanden High School in Fairfield.

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, teammates, coaches, classmates, and everyone in our community affected by this tragedy. We know this news is very difficult, especially for those who knew these students personally," Perez said.

The football team on its social media also paid tribute to Grace, who went by the nickname "Pop".

You will always be family. pic.twitter.com/vuHj5wY8Gs — College of San Mateo Football (@CSM_Football) September 21, 2026

"He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious energy and smile, he had a way of making everyone around him feel special," the team said on X. "Pop left a mark on all of us. His spirit-his energy, his love, his laugh-will always be a part of the Bulldog family."

The CHP said it was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Jose office of the CHP at 408-961-0900.