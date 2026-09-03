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Crime

Pickup driver wounded in shooting on I-80 in Richmond, suspect sought

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a suspected shooter after a driver in a pickup was shot on Interstate 80 on Tuesday night.

According to the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the westbound direction of the freeway near Barrett Avenue shortly after 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to their left shoulder.

Officers said the victim's vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup, "sustained damage consistent with gunfire" in the shooting.

During the investigation, officers found evidence in the shooting and heard from witnesses, who described the suspect's car as a black Toyota Camry sedan or a similar vehicle.

The CHP said Wednesday that a suspect has not been identified or found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at 510-457-2875.

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