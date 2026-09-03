Pickup driver wounded in shooting on I-80 in Richmond, suspect sought

Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a suspected shooter after a driver in a pickup was shot on Interstate 80 on Tuesday night.

According to the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the westbound direction of the freeway near Barrett Avenue shortly after 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to their left shoulder.

Officers said the victim's vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup, "sustained damage consistent with gunfire" in the shooting.

During the investigation, officers found evidence in the shooting and heard from witnesses, who described the suspect's car as a black Toyota Camry sedan or a similar vehicle.

The CHP said Wednesday that a suspect has not been identified or found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at 510-457-2875.