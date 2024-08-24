Inmate dies after fight at California State Prison, Sacramento; homicide investigation underway

FOLSOM – An incarcerated man's death at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom is being investigated as a homicide after a fight broke out on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

Six men began fighting in a dayroom around 3 p.m. Thursday. The next day, 40-year-old Darryl Hudson died Friday evening at an outside medical facility, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.

Officials said Hudson was in a fight with Darryn Mayberry, Robert Keller, Tray Watson, Marcell Battiest and Otis Wyatt. They said Mayberry allegedly struck Hudson several times, causing Hudson to lose consciousness.

Hudson was received in late 2009 from Contra Costa County and was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Then in May 2021, he was sentenced by Kern County to seven years for an in-prison offense of battery on a non-prisoner.

Mayberry, 30, was received in 2018 for a 10-year sentence for a second-degree robbery as a second striker.

Keller, 38, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in 2007. He was then sentenced again for multiple other offenses, including an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon.

Watson, 58, was sentenced in 2004 to 18 years for assault with a firearm. He was then sentenced again for two in-prison offenses.

Battiest, 29, was received from Sonoma County in February for second-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Wyatt, 27, was sentenced for second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. He was received in January from Alameda County.

The five men have been placed in restricted housing as an investigation is underway. The coroner will determine Hudson's official cause of death.

California State Prison, Sacramento is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,990 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 staff.