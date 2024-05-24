Injury crash on eastbound Bay Bridge snarls traffic out of San Francisco
A severe traffic alert was issued Friday morning on the eastbound Bay Bridge after an injury accident involving a driver who was reportedly traveling at 100 mph.
CHP issued the alert at 7:37 a.m. after the traffic collision with injuries on eastbound I-80 near the Treasure Island tunnel. The right and left lanes are blocked, leaving only two lanes open.
A social media post by KCBS Traffic said that one of the cars was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.