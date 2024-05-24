Watch CBS News
Injury crash on eastbound Bay Bridge snarls traffic out of San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A severe traffic alert was issued Friday morning on the eastbound Bay Bridge after an injury accident involving a driver who was reportedly traveling at 100 mph.

CHP issued the alert at 7:37 a.m. after the traffic collision with injuries on eastbound I-80 near the Treasure Island tunnel. The right and left lanes are blocked, leaving only two lanes open. 

A social media post by KCBS Traffic said that one of the cars was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 7:51 AM PDT

