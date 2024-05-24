Injury crash on eastbound Bay Bridge snarls traffic out of San Francisco

A severe traffic alert was issued Friday morning on the eastbound Bay Bridge after an injury accident involving a driver who was reportedly traveling at 100 mph.

CHP issued the alert at 7:37 a.m. after the traffic collision with injuries on eastbound I-80 near the Treasure Island tunnel. The right and left lanes are blocked, leaving only two lanes open.

A social media post by KCBS Traffic said that one of the cars was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

#BayBridge: Lower deck near the tunnel there is a crash blocking the two left lanes. One car involved was reportedly driving near 100mph before the crash. Expect delays for the drive between #SanFrancisco and #Oakland. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/pFtkmpPDPf — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 24, 2024

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.