Tractor-trailer fire on the westbound Bay Bridge slows traffic at Treasure Island

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A second incident on the Bay Bridge is impacting traffic Friday morning after a tractor trailer caught fire in the westbound direction near Treasure Island, forcing lane closures, according to CHP.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert at 9:23 a.m. after the tractor-trailer fire just east of Treasure Island shut down the right and center lanes of the bridge. 

KCBS Traffic posted about the fire at 9:12 a.m. with a Caltrans photo showing the flames coming from the truck.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but westbound lanes remained closed for a period of time. CHP advised that the center lanes had reopened shortly before 10 a.m., but the right lanes remained blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

Earlier Friday morning, another severe traffic alert was issued in the eastbound direction of the Bay Bridge after an injury accident involving a driver who was reportedly traveling almost 100 mph. That incident closed lanes for an hour.  

First published on May 24, 2024 / 9:47 AM PDT

