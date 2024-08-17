I-80 car-to-car shooting leaves 2 hurt in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY — Authorities say the car-to-car shooting along Interstate 80 near Auburn Friday night that left two people hurt is an isolated incident.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers got a report about a shooting on the westbound side of the freeway east of Maple Street just before 9 p.m.

As the victims reported, someone in another vehicle shot into their vehicle — leaving two people hurt. The victims managed to pull into a gas station just off the freeway and called 911.

Scene where the shooting victims pulled off I-80. Obtained by CBS13

Both people hurt were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, CHP says.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but CHP noted that the incident appears to be an isolated event.

No details about the suspect or their vehicle have been released at this point in the investigation. CHP is still looking for any possible video footage.