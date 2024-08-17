Watch CBS News
Local News

I-80 car-to-car shooting leaves 2 hurt in Placer County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY — Authorities say the car-to-car shooting along Interstate 80 near Auburn Friday night that left two people hurt is an isolated incident. 

According to California Highway Patrol, officers got a report about a shooting on the westbound side of the freeway east of Maple Street just before 9 p.m. 

As the victims reported, someone in another vehicle shot into their vehicle — leaving two people hurt. The victims managed to pull into a gas station just off the freeway and called 911. 

placer-co-i80-shooting.jpg
Scene where the shooting victims pulled off I-80.  Obtained by CBS13

Both people hurt were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, CHP says. 

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but CHP noted that the incident appears to be an isolated event. 

No details about the suspect or their vehicle have been released at this point in the investigation. CHP is still looking for any possible video footage. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.