Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration. Stories from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

CBS News Bay Area will be presenting stories from throughout Pride month alongside San Francisco Pride Parade coverage on Sunday during a two-hour special, Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration.

The special will have live reporting from the parade route, special guests, and stories featuring people from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.

How to watch Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration

  • When: June 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon
  • On TV: PIX+ Cable 44 
  • Online: CBS News Bay Area stream in the player above / CBS News app / Pluto TV app

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue