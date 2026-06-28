Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration. Stories from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community
CBS News Bay Area will be presenting stories from throughout Pride month alongside San Francisco Pride Parade coverage on Sunday during a two-hour special, Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration.
The special will have live reporting from the parade route, special guests, and stories featuring people from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.
How to watch Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration
- When: June 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon
- On TV: PIX+ Cable 44
- Online: CBS News Bay Area stream in the player above / CBS News app / Pluto TV app