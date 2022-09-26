16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing

Pregnant Lodi woman dies after stabbing, unborn baby also passes away Pregnant Lodi woman dies after stabbing, unborn baby also passes away 00:28

LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away.

Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died.

The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about four months along, had also died.

A 22-year-old male was also found on the scene with a non-life threatening cut on his head. He has been identified as the woman's boyfriend and the baby's father; however, police say he has been eliminated as a potential suspect.

Lodi police have since announced that a 16-year-old girl had been arrested in connection to the case. She has been booked into Juvenile Hall and is facing a charge of homicide.

Investigators say they believe the incident was not a random attack as there were a series of disturbances at the scene where the incident happened. No details on any possible relationship between the victims and the suspect have been released. Police have also said they believe there could be more than one suspect.