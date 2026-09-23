San Francisco Assemblymember Catherine Stefani says staffer detained by ICE in Nevada

An aide for a San Francisco Bay Area lawmaker was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being held in Nevada, according to her office.

Assemblymember Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) confirmed Tuesday that Ho Yin Mo was detained on Sept. 17 and remains in custody. Stefani said Ho Yin serves in her office as a field representative.

In a statement on her social media, Stefani called for Ho Yin's release and said he has helped constitutents access affordable health care coverage, child care, and food support.

"Ho Yin is a selfless public servant and a valued, legal employee of the California State Legislature serving our San Francisco and Bay Area communities," the lawmaker said. "When Ho Yin and I meet our Chinese-American constituents, he brings a unique sense of belonging to so many who watched him as a TV reporter."

Ho Yin, who is from Hong Kong, had previously anchored Chinese-language newscasts at KTSF.

"Our whole community eagerly awaits Ho Yin's return to his home and his job where he is loved and adored," Stefani added.

According to Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS, agents took Ho Yin into custody at Harry Reid International Airport and he was taken to the detention facility in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

An ICE spokesperson told the station that he had entered the country legally through Los Angeles International Airport in 2020 and "overstayed his welcome."

"All illegal aliens receive due process through immigration proceedings. To be clear: a pending application or work authorization does NOT confer legal status in the United States," the agency told KLAS.

CBS News Bay Area has also reached out to ICE for comment.