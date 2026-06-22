Hikers rescued off cliff near Golden Gate Bridge face fines for ignoring warning signs

Two people were rescued off a cliff near the Golden Gate Bridge on Monday afternoon after authorities said they ignored the dangers of hiking in the area.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a social media post that it received multiple 911 calls at about a cliff rescue at 4 p.m. Police arrived in the area of Fort Point Rock and the California Coastal Trail in the Presidio of San Francisco to find two hikers needing rescue, the department said.

An operation began using a California Highway Patrol helicopter and the Fire Department's cliff rescue and heavy rescue units, the post said.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoist a hiker off a cliff near the Golden Gate Bridge, June 22, 2026. San Francisco Fire Department

The hikers were each lifted to safety in the joint operation, and both were evaluated by paramedics. Neither person was injured, the Fire Department said.

The department also indicated that the hikers will be fined by Golden Gate National Recreation Area park police for going off trails and not obeying posted signs.