Highway 5 crash involving big rigs near Coalinga shuts all southbound lanes

A crash involving two big rigs on Interstate Highway 5 in Fresno County Tuesday afternoon shut down all southbound lanes near Coalinga, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP posted an alert on social media at 1:45 p.m. saying the crash happened just south of State Route 198. An image from the scene showed two big rigs with major damage and the CHP said debris from the crash was blocking the southbound lanes.

An image from the scene was posted by CHP Central Division on social media on November 5, 2024.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved or there were any injuries.

The CHP said drivers should expect delays and that Caltrans was assisting with traffic control. Drivers needing to head south were urged to head east on SR 198 then travel south on SR 269 through the city of Huron to get back onto Highway 5.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.