Vehicle crash causes power outage, shuts down Highway 4 eastbound lanes in Hercules

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A crash on state Highway 4 in Hercules Tuesday shut down eastbound lanes at the start of the afternoon commute and knocked out power to several dozen customers.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just west of Franklin Canyon Golf Course at around 2 p.m.

The solo-vehicle crash downed a power pole and blocked both eastbound lanes of Highway 4, according to the CHP. Pacific Gas and Electric reported the power was lost at about the same time at the golf course and at a Phillips 66 carbon plant as well as other nearby areas, according to the utility's outage map.

As of 2:30 p.m., there was no estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes. Eastbound traffic on Highway 4 was backed up to Willow Avenue.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

