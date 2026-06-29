Head Fire in Napa County burns overnight north of Lake Berryessa

A wildfire was burning in a remote area in Napa County near the Lake County line on Monday and fire crews were using multiple aircraft to try and contain the fire.

The Head Fire began at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Berryessa Knoxville Road and Knoxville Devilhead Road just west of the community of Knoxville and about 13 miles north of Lake Berryessa.

Cal Fire reported that forward progress of the fire was stopped at 10:59 a.m. Earlier, the agency reported that crews had observed that the fire was producing flying embers blown by the wind to create other spot fires.

As of 11:27 a.m. on Monday, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 95 acres with 10% containment. There were no structures threatened at this time.

A Cal Fire aircraft drops fire retardant on the Head Fire near the Napa and Lake county line, June 29, 2026. Cal Fire

Cal Fire said the fire crews were using 11 engines, seven water tenders, five hand crews, four bulldozers, two helicopters and multiple other aircraft to fight the fire and the agency was seeking additional resources.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.