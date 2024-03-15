Hazardous snow formation prompts quick response at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort

Concerning snow creation prompts quick response at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort Concerning snow creation prompts quick response at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort 02:22

SIERRA AT TAHOE -- Following Northern California's last winter storm, officials at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort worked fast to mitigate dangerous conditions on the backside of their mountain.

The formation, consisting of massive wind lips and a large crevasse, prompted a partial closure of the run due to safety concerns.

John Rice, general manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe, says he and his staff were stunned when it was discovered.

"It's the first time I've seen anything like that here," Rice said.

The unique snow feature includes 20-foot-high wind lips and cortices and a large crevasse measuring approximately 40 feet deep, posing a significant risk to skiers and snowboarders.

According to Rice, the absence of trees on the mountain, a result of the Caldor Fire in 2021, contributed to the vulnerability of the backside, leaving it exposed to the heavy snowfall.

Rice attributes the crack's formation to its location atop a creek bed, saying "every valley has a river or creek, and at the bottom, that water is running year-round, so when it warms up, you'll get areas that open up."

Crews worked swiftly to address the threat by utilizing snow safety techniques and avalanche blasting to fill in the crevasse and create a barrier to limit access to the area.

As skiers and snowboarders continue to enjoy the slopes, resort officials say the winter storm wasn't all bad news. The amount of snow they received is allowing them to extend the season through the last week of April.