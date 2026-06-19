Firefighters halt Hayward grass fire near Cal State East Bay

An brush fire in Hayward on Friday afternoon burned some 25 acres before firefighters stopped its progress, authorities said.

The fire began shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Harder Road and Westview Way just southeast of the California State University, East Bay campus.

Cal Fire units including aircraft units responded along with Hayward Fire Department crews. Cal Fire officials said forward progress was halted as of 3:56 p.m. Friday.

There have been no reports of any firefighters being injured, and no structures were impacted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.