Good Samaritans prevent kidnapping near Hayward DMV, search for suspect underway

A search for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping near the Hayward DMV on Friday is underway.

Police responded to the DMV near Jackson Street and Soto Road around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers determined a female was walking north on Soto Road when an unknown male walking south grabbed the victim and forcibly moved her against her will about 20 feet, police said.

The victim screamed and struggled to break free. Officers said two good Samaritans witnessed the incident and intervened, causing the suspect to release the victim.

The suspect took off from the area and was last seen heading south on Soto Road. Police searched the area and did not locate him.

Police described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches and 120 pounds. He has bushy hair and thin eyebrows. Police said witnesses described him as a "Justin Bieber look-alike."

He was wearing a white t-shirt with red paint on it, black pants and a black crossbody bag.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hayward Police Department.