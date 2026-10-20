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Hay Fire breaks out in Solano County east of Vacaville

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Firefighters in Solano County are on the scene after a vegetation fire broke out east of Vacaville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, dubbed the "Hay Fire," was first reported near Hay Road and Dally Road shortly after 12 p.m., according to Cal Fire. By 12:50 p.m., the fire grew to about 8-10 acres in size, prompting a fourth alarm.

In an update posted shortly after 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire said they were assisting crews at the incident. A battalion chief, four engines, two dozers, two crews, one helicopter, two tankers and one air attack were sent.

As of 1:45 p.m. the fire is 0% contained. No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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