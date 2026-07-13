Hardin Fire in Napa County burns 55 acres near Pope Valley

A vegetation fire was burning in northern Napa County Monday afternoon northeast of Angwin.

Cal Fire said the Hardin Fire began at about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Hardin Road and Pope Canyon Road, east of Chiles Pope Valley Road.

The fire had burned 55 acres as of 3 p.m.

A status report at 3:45 p.m. said that crews were making good progress on the fire and that there were no evacuation orders at this time.

As of 5:10 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and containment was at 35%.

The cause was under investigation.