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Hardin Fire in Napa County burns 55 acres near Pope Valley

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A vegetation fire was burning in northern Napa County Monday afternoon northeast of Angwin.

Cal Fire said the Hardin Fire began at about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Hardin Road and Pope Canyon Road, east of Chiles Pope Valley Road.

The fire had burned 55 acres as of 3 p.m.

A status report at  3:45 p.m. said that crews were making good progress on the fire and that there were no evacuation orders at this time.  

As of 5:10 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and containment was at 35%.

The cause was under investigation.

Hardin Fire
A view of the Hardin Fire from the ALERT California camera network. Alert California / Cal Fire

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