1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino South Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino South Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Omar Reyes Garcia, 32.

Nevada authorities identified the two people arrested as Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and Savannah Raquel Tautaupale, 26. Both were located in a vehicle on Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe. Delgado was arrested on suspicion of open murder while Tautaupale was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions in Stateline, Nevada, on Saturday due to the heavy law enforcement activity at the casino, which was initially due to reports of an active shooter.

The sheriff's office in Douglas County, Nevada, said crews were dispatched at around 8 a.m. to the casino. Not long after they responded, investigators located Garcia at the center bar with a gunshot wound to his head.

ASHLEIGH GOODWIN/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE TRIBUNE

Both Delgado and Tautaupale have since been booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

Just after noon, the hotel and casino tweeted that the incident was over and thanked law enforcement for assisting.

"The Hard Rock has re-opened after an incident this morning. Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe." - Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe on Twitter