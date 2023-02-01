Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Community mourns slain farmworkers at memorial service

HALF MOON BAY -- It was another somber night in Half Moon Bay as the community once again gathered to mourn the victims of last week's mass shooting.

People from across the community attended an interfaith memorial service including family members and friends of the victims.

"I knew very closely one of the victims, Marciano Martinez but also I came because I'm a part of this community and I felt like I just had to be here tonight," said John McCardy, who attended the memorial service.

A variety of faith leaders and local officials spoke. The service ended with them joining together with those in the audience for a candlelight procession down Main Street.

"Trying to really be here to represent the organization but also a part of the community and letting them know that were here for them and that we all need to heal," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

"It's heart-wrenching," said Marian Lacey, a local resident who attended the memorial service. "There's not much you feel you can do that's concrete so it felt good."

City and county officials have vowed to continue to offer services for the victims and their families as long as they need them. Several local non-profits say they will also continue to offer support.



HALF MOON BAY MASS SHOOTING