Half Moon Bay state beach lifeguard runs over beachgoer lying on the sand

A person lying on the sand at a beach in Half Moon Bay was hospitalized after getting run over by a vehicle being driven by a lifeguard, authorities said.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m. at Kelly Beach, also known as Francis Beach, on the southern half of Half Moon Bay State Beach.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a report that a California State Parks lifeguard vehicle had struck someone on the beach. Deputies found that the State Parks lifeguard had driven over a 20-year-old beachgoer who was lying on the sand.

The Sheriff's Office said that the initial reports indicated the lifeguard may have been distracted at the time.

The beachgoer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that while the beach is under California State Parks jurisdiction, the Sheriff's Office was requested to respond and conduct the investigation, which remained ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.