Woman accused of Half Moon Bay hit-and-run, robbery arrested following Hwy. 1 pursuit

A Redwood City woman was arrested in Santa Cruz County on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, hit-and-run and evading police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of state Highway 1 and Miramontes Point Road in Half Moon Bay.

An investigation allegedly revealed that a driver had been involved in a non-injury hit-and-run with another driver. The victim followed the suspect to Highway 1 and Tunitas Creek Road, where the suspect pulled over and confronted the victim. During this confrontation, the suspect allegedly robbed the person by force before getting back into their car and fleeing.

Deputies located the suspect driving south on Highway 1 near Pomponio State Beach. They initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. Air support from the sheriff's office was employed, as well as officers from California Highway Patrol, who deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Heidi Buttery, 42, was arrested in Santa Cruz County without incident and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of robbery, hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and evading an officer.

As of Thursday night, Buttery was still in custody on $187,500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.