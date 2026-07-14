Grocery Outlet's facial recognition rollout divides Bay Area shoppers

PLEASANT HILL – Facial recognition technology is now greeting shoppers at some Bay Area Grocery Outlet stores, and reactions to the new anti-theft tool are mixed.

The Emeryville-based chain has rolled out software called SAFR at several of its Bay Area locations, including the Pleasant Hill "Bargain Market." Signs posted on the front doors alert customers that facial recognition is being used to identify people suspected of shoplifting, alerting store employees if someone on a watchlist walks inside.

The rollout comes as shoplifting in California sits at an all-time high, with the most recent FBI data showing it's now nearly 50% worse than before the pandemic.

For some customers, the technology makes sense. June Guerrero, who spent years managing a store, said she watched theft take a toll on retailers firsthand.

"I worked for years as a manager of a store and the theft was just unbelievable," Guerrero said. "I agree with it."

Others support the goal but take issue with the method. Barbara Jackson said she understands the intent but draws the line at her image being scanned.

"I do understand, but invading my privacy with my picture. I don't agree on that," Jackson said. "You gotta find a better way."

Shopper Steve Burdette said his concern isn't the camera — it's accuracy.

"It could lead to a lot of problems, I think for companies and businesses and people," Burdette said.

That question is one privacy experts are watching closely too. Mario Trujillo, a staff attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the system scans every customer regardless of guilt.

"This is a dragnet that scans everyone. Even if you've done nothing wrong, your face is being scanned," Trujillo said. "What you're essentially doing is violating the privacy rights of every customer who walks into your store."

Not every expert agrees. San Jose State engineering professor Dr. Ahmed Banafa said the system can make stores safer — but only with safeguards.

"The human has to be in the loop. It's not just the system that says it's a match. The human will make the final decision," Banafa said, adding that companies need an appeal process and could face lawsuits over profiling. "AI is famous for going after, you know, certain races."

After this story first aired, SAFR President Charisse Jacques responded, saying the system is not connected to law enforcement and does not build a general-purpose database of the public. Jacques said SAFR Guard only stores information on individuals added to a retailer's security list following incidents like suspected theft, and that data is kept for a limited time to deter repeat offenses. She added that SAFR has never shared retailer or shopper data with government agencies, including ICE, and has never received a court order requiring it to do so.

KPIX's request for comment from Grocery Outlet has not yet been returned.