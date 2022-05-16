Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Grass fire in San Rafael blocks traffic along Highway 101

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL -- A grass fire in San Rafael forced a temporary shutdown of a lane on southbound U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning along southbound 101 near the Freitas Parkway exit. The right lane was blocked as of 3 p.m. according to KCBS Radio.

The California Highway Patrol said the #4 lane was blocked from Lucas Valley Road to Freitas Parkway and urged drivers to use alternate routes

By 4 p.m., all lanes had been reopened but residual delays remained on southbound 101.

Further details about the grass fire were not immediately available.


First published on May 16, 2022 / 3:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.