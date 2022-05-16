Grass fire in San Rafael blocks traffic along Highway 101

SAN RAFAEL -- A grass fire in San Rafael forced a temporary shutdown of a lane on southbound U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning along southbound 101 near the Freitas Parkway exit. The right lane was blocked as of 3 p.m. according to KCBS Radio.

The California Highway Patrol said the #4 lane was blocked from Lucas Valley Road to Freitas Parkway and urged drivers to use alternate routes

By 4 p.m., all lanes had been reopened but residual delays remained on southbound 101.

Further details about the grass fire were not immediately available.



