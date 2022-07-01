Racist graffiti left at Palo Alto playground investigated as hate crime

PALO ALTO -- A case of graffiti vandalism at a playground in Palo Alto is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Friday.

The vandalism was found on a play structure at Pardee Park at 851 Center Drive. Palo Alto police said dispatchers received a call at about 6:38 p.m. Thursday reporting racial epithets on the structure.

Officers who responded found the graffiti on the playground closest to Center Drive, which were confirmed to be epithets directed toward Black people.

City workers from both Park Services and Public Works teamed up to remove the writings.

It was not clear when the vandalism occurred. No suspect information was available.