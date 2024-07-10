Gov. Newsom touts California's wildfire preparedness, defends campaigning for Biden

Gov. Newsom addresses California's wildfire preparedness Gov. Newsom addresses California's wildfire preparedness 00:42

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- After a whirlwind East Coast tour campaigning for Pres. Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom is back in California on Wednesday talking about extreme heat and fires.

Newsom was at Sacramento McClellan Airport, touting Cal Fire's fire suppression fleet. It's the largest in the world, according to the governor.

It was the governor's first media opportunity in California since his East Coast trip. CBS Sacramento's Steve Large asked him about that.

"We've had the end of the legislative session. We had the alternative Prop 47 reform bill that was being discussed. We have the wildfires. We have the emergency operations center here opening up. We also have the debate between Biden and Trump that you went to. We have the campaigning on the East Coast for five days," Large said. "So, if you could just help us understand, what is the balance that you are trying to strike here between campaigning for the president and tending to state business?"

"I think I need a day off," Gov. Newsom said. "It's been a grind and it's been a point of deep pride."

As temperatures have skyrocketed, California has seen a number of destructive wildfires while Newsom had been campaigning for Mr. Biden across the country.

He defended his decision to travel, saying that the presidential race has a big impact on Californians.

"Everything about this campaign will impact this state disproportionately," Newsom said. "We were involved in 122 lawsuits with the Trump administration."

Republican strategist Tab Berg has called out the governor's nationwide campaigning as self-promotion.

"I think it's pretty transparent that he's just trying to position himself the successor to Biden if he gets forced out," Berg said.

During this press conference supporting state wildfire operations, the governor also referenced Mr. Biden's support of California during this state heatwave and wildfire response.

"So I want to thank President Biden for his swiftness of support - it's nice to be at the White House to discuss this wildfire season," Newsom said.

Newsom was also asked about Hollywood star and prolific Biden fundraiser George Clooney's New York Times op-ed now calling for the president to withdraw from the presidential race and writing about the California governor as a possible replacement. He said he hadn't read it.

"I don't have any comment as it relates to George, who I've known for years and years, admire, respect," Newsom said.

The governor also said he has worked to increase Cal Fire staffing next year, adding 2,400 new positions to help backfill the smaller number of inmate firefighters available due to prison reform.