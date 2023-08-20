Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Governor Newsom declares state of emergency as Hurricane Hilary closes in on SoCal Governor Newsom declares state of emergency as Hurricane Hilary closes in on SoCal 00:22

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a large portion of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary's landfall late Saturday.

The powerful tropical storm, which is currently labeled as a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to Baja California, as well as Southern California, lasting through Monday.

"California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary's path with resources, equipment and expertise," the governor said in a statement. "We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm."

Governor @GavinNewsom has proclaimed a State of Emergency for much of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary to support faster recovery and response efforts.



Stay safe and listen to emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/jgzHrrWDPS — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 20, 2023

According to the statement, 7,500 workers have been deployed to the southernmost regions of the state to assist with the storm's impacts.

Related: Los Angeles has "mobilized and is ready" for Hurricane Hilary, according to city leaders

More than 350 California National Guard soldiers have been strategically prepositioned with two dozen high water vehicles to assist with swift-water rescues, along with nine different Cal Fire rescue teams, urban search and rescue teams and 290 pre-placed engines.

Both the Sate Operations Center and Cal OES have been activated to monitor the storm and any potential effects that come with rain, wind, flash floods and potential power outages. Additionally, the state has activated the Medical and Health Coordination Center to monitor response efforts.

To maintain roadway safety, Caltrans maintenance workers are on hand 24 hours a day to install pumps in flood-prone areas and to monitor burn scars for possible mudslides.

Additionally, many beaches in Orange County and San Diego County have been closed, paired with an increase of lifeguard services in the affected areas.

Related: Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Orange, San Bernardino Counties

The public is highly advised to stay out of the water during the storm.