Golden State Valkyries host Phoenix Mercury in Commissioner's Cup action. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries return to San Francisco's Chase Center Tuesday night looking to build momentum in Commissioner's Cup play as they host the Phoenix Mercury in another key Western Conference matchup.

Golden State enters the game after an encouraging start to its second season and will look to defend home court against a Mercury team it defeated 95-79 in the home opener on May 10. That victory showcased the Valkyries' balanced attack and physical defense, two traits that have quickly become trademarks under head coach Natalie Nakase.

Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries is guarded by Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on May 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Mercury, meanwhile, bring a veteran roster led by stars Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper and will be looking to even the season series after dropping the first meeting in San Francisco.

For the Valkyries, continued contributions from Veronica Burton and Janelle Salaün have helped fuel the team's early success, while Chase Center, affectionately known by fans as "Ballhalla," has once again become one of the league's toughest places to play.

Tuesday night's contest also marks another Commissioner's Cup matchup, adding extra significance as teams compete for both regular-season wins and Cup standings.

How to watch the Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries

What: Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX in the Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App