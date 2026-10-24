Golden State Valkyries attend watch party at Ballhalla for Game 4 against Atlanta Dream

SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of Golden State Valkyries fans packed Chase Center's Ballhalla to watch their team fight back in the WNBA Finals, riding an emotional roller coaster before celebrating a gritty Game 4 victory that evened the series at two games apiece.

Although the Valkyries were playing on the road in Atlanta, the atmosphere inside the San Francisco watch party felt like a home game, with fans chanting, cheering and urging the team on as it fought to keep its championship hopes alive.

For 12-year-old Aurora Fisher, watching with fellow fans at Ballhalla was about more than basketball.

"It's just a much better vibe, and also it's just super fun, and way more community," she said.

Aurora attended with her parents, Ashley and Jeff Fisher, who have held season tickets since the Valkyries' inaugural season last year. The family drives from Castro Valley to support the team, believing Chase Center offers something special.

"We drive all the way over here from Castro Valley. So we think that there's magic, there's magic in this building, there's magic around these people," Ashley Fisher said.

The Valkyries needed that magic after falling behind two games to one in the best-of-seven series. Golden State came out strong in Game 4, building a sizable first-half lead with stifling defense. Inside Ballhalla, fans responded with deafening chants of "Defense, defense!"

"While we're still up, it gives me nervous confidence," Ashley Fisher said.

But the Atlanta Dream refused to go away. As the Dream fought back in the second half, the crowd's confidence gave way to nervous anticipation. Some fans covered their ears amid the noise, while others anxiously watched as Golden State tried to protect its lead.

"We came out with a different energy tonight, which I'm loving. I can clearly see it. So we just got to finish out strong," said Christopher Rendon, a Valkyries fan at the watch party.

The Valkyries ultimately held on for a 5-point victory, tying the series and bringing the team one step closer to its first WNBA championship.

"Let's go. We got the 'W'," Rendon said. "We've got to keep this energy rolling. Come back here for Game 5 to keep our home court advantage."

For the Fisher family, the victory was another memorable chapter in what they see as a remarkable run for a young franchise.

"It is kind of a Cinderella story," Jeff Fisher said.

Aurora is hoping the story ends with a championship.

"I'm excited. I just want them to win," she said.

The victory also means the Valkyries will return home for Game 5, giving Bay Area fans another chance to rally behind the team in person. Ashley Fisher said her family plans to be back at Ballhalla, cheering from their usual seats.

"We are so proud of them. This is a great win. And now it comes back to Ballhalla, and we'll be sitting right upstairs, cheering for them all the way," she said.

Game 5 is scheduled for Monday night at Chase Center, where the Valkyries will look to take the series lead and move closer to completing a championship run that has captivated fans across the Bay Area.