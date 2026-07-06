Streaking Valkyries go on the road to face improved Washington Mystics. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries are on a roll heading into the nation's capitol on Monday to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Valkyries (14-7) come into the matchup have won their last four in a row, as usual relying heavily on their suffocating defense. During their winning streak, the Valkyries have given up just 76.6 points per game. On offense, Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase has emphasized extra passes, resulting in four different leading scorers across the last five games. The Valkyries will look to feed All-Star starter Gabby Williams who has been clutch in isolation plays along with a surging Veronica Burton who poured in 21 points in their last game against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics (10-9) have rebounded from a slow start and have won their last two in a row heading into Monday's game. Washington will need to navigate the loss of star guard Sonia Citron, out after a knee injury that followed her dominant 32-point performance again the Portland Fire. Washington's offensive emphasis now shifts to guards Georgia Amoore - also working her way back from a knee injury - and Lucy Olsen to step up and keep the perimeter spaced. It's anticipated that rookie Cotie McMahon will keep her place in Washington's restructured starting lineup with Citron out.

The Valkyries have won all four matchups against the Mystics since last season. Golden State enters Monday night's game as a -5.5 point road favorite, with an over/under set at 156.5 points.

Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries drives to the basket against Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics in the first quarter at Chase Center on August 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

On TV: KPIX in the Bay Area and KOVR in Sacramento; Monumental Sports Network in the Washington D.C. area

Online: At cbssports.com/watch/wnba/ and WNBA League Pass

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App