Valkyries on 9-game win streak host Mystics. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are entering Monday's game against the Washington Mystics while on their longest-ever winning streak in franchise history.

The Valkyries are 11-3 in home games and are on a nine-game win streak, with their most recent win being against the Mystics on Saturday.

Golden State ranks fifth in the WNBA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaila Charles averaging 1.6 offensive boards.

The Mystics are 7-6 on the road. Washington leads the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 7.6.

Golden State averages 81.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 82.5 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Austin is averaging 14.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

On TV: KPIX (Channel 5) in the Bay Area and KOVR (Channel 13) in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App, ESPN Sacramento 1320