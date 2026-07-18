Valkyries face the Mystics on 8-game win streak. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries comes into a matchup against the Washington Mystics as winners of eight games in a row.

The Valkyries have gone 10-3 in home games. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiah Stokes averaging 4.2.

The Mystics have gone 7-5 away from home. Washington gives up 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Golden State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 80.0 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.1 Golden State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 62-49 on July 6, with Kaitlyn Chen scoring 14 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Shakira Austin is averaging 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mystics. Cotie McMahon is averaging 6.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

On TV: KPIX+ (Channel 44) in the Bay Area and KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App, ESPN Sacramento 1320