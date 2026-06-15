Golden State Valkyries host Los Angeles Sparks. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Los Angeles Sparks after Kelsey Plum scored 43 points in the Sparks' 111-102 overtime win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Valkyries are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sparks are 5-3 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 90.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Golden State averages 85.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 91.3 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 10.6 more points per game (90.4) than Golden State allows (79.8).

The Valkyries and Sparks meet Monday for the first time this season.

How to watch the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries

What: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX in the Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App