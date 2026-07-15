Golden State Valkyries on 7-game win streak visit Indiana Fever. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will visit the Indiana Fever on Wednesday and try to extend their win streak.

The Fever are 8-4 on their home court. Indiana has the WNBA's top-scoring offense averaging 94.0 points, which is 17.8 more per game than the 76.2 Golden State gives up. Caitlin Clark is averaging 20.1 points and 7.7 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games.

Golden State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Indiana gives up. Gabby Williams is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 29, the Valkyries won 90-88 led by 25 points from Veronica Burton, while Raven Johnson scored 16 points for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 99.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.5 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. PDT

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

On TV: KPIX (Channel 5) in the Bay Area and CBS 13 in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: Audacy App