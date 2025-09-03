Valkyries could clinch playoff spot in front of fans at Ballhalla. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries could potentially clinch a playoff spot in front of their fans at Ballhalla on Thursday.

Golden State will face Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. for their fourth and final match-up against them this season. In their previous three meetings, the Valkyries won twice, with the Wings winning the first time the two teams met.

The game could secure the Valkyries their playoff spot after the Los Angeles Sparks lost to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

Currently, the Valkyries are on a four-game win streak, having taken down the New York Liberty 66-58 on Tuesday.

Temi Fagbenle scored a team-high 16 points against the Liberty, with Kate Martin scoring 11 and Janelle Salaun and Kaila Charles both scoring 10. Burton, who has had several breakout games, went 1 for 9 with 6 points, but led the team in rebounds and assists, with nine each. She also recorded two steals.

If the Valkyries don't win on Thursday, they could get their playoff spot with another loss by the Sparks, who play the Dream again on Friday.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Wings

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at 7 p.m.