Golden State Valkyries beat Atlanta Dream 67-62 to even WNBA Finals at 2-2

Gabby Williams gave a passionate speech to her teammates after Golden State fell behind in the WNBA Finals, saying she had to show a "different type of fire."

The Valkyries leader did just that as she scored 17 points and led a stellar defensive effort to beat the Atlanta Dream 67-62 on Saturday and even the WNBA Finals 2-2.

"I didn't like my last game. I didn't like who I was in that last game," Williams said. "So I think stepping up in that role made me step up also individually. If I want to lead my team, I have to be the one that sets the tone and I have to lead by example as well. So I think that motivated me to set the tempo today."

Tiffany Hayes was moved into the starting lineup and scored all of her 13 points in the second half, while Kiah Stokes anchored the defense effort that stymied Angel Reese, who had double-doubles in the first three games.

Golden State will host Game 5 of the best-of-seven series Monday.

Stokes, who won three WNBA championships while playing with Las Vegas, grabbed 16 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. After Atlanta rolled to a 97-71 victory in Game 3, she told the Valkyries they only needed to worry about winning the next game.

"One thing that I had told the team after the last game is the goal when we play on the road ... just steal one on the road. So yeah, we lost on Wednesday. but to me, that doesn't mean we're out of anything," Stokes said. "Because our goal was there and could still be accomplished if we won today, and then we go back home.

"Now it's the best-of-three series," Stokes added. "So it was just shake it off and learn from it and then just get ready. Nothing was won or lost in Game 3."

Reese, like the rest of her teammates, struggled on offense. Reese had just eight points and nine rebounds after dominating the previous two games while averaging 25.5 points and 14 rebounds in the Dream victories.

Reese missed 10 of her 12 shots, including a few layups in the fourth quarter.

"I think it was me. I think I rushed a lot on my shots and I didn't take my time and finish around the basket like I've been doing the last three games," Reese said. "It happens and I'm just looking forward to the next game and just do it."

Atlanta shot 33.3% overall and only 4 for 23 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard finished with 19 points to lead the Dream.

Even as poorly as they played at times, the Dream trimmed a 16-point halftime deficit to 61-55 midway through the fourth quarter, bringing fans in the sellout crowd of over 17,000 to their feet. Golden State answered with a 3-pointer by Veronica Burton to briefly silence them.

The Dream then scored seven of the next nine points, including a three-point play by Howard with 28 seconds left to get within 66-62.

Burton then made the first of two free throws a second later and Atlanta couldn't convert on the other end as once again Golden State challenged shots led by Stokes.

She finished with three blocks and now has a WNBA Finals record of 14 in the four games, surpassing the old record of 12 by Brittney Griner and Sylvia Fowles.

"I just hang my head on defense. I like to block shots," Stokes said.

Coach Natalie Nakase also made a change in the starting lineup, Hayes and Kaila Charles for Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini. While the Valkyries got off to a slow start again in the early afternoon tipoff with the Atlanta Hawks playing their home opener at night, when Thornton and Zandalasini entered the game they paid immediate dividends.

The two helped a key first-quarter run that gave Golden State its first lead since the third quarter of Game 2. Atlanta got within 24-20 on Reese's basket — her lone one of the first half — but the Valkyries responded with an 18-6 run to close the half.

The 42-26 deficit at the break was the largest that the Dream had faced all playoffs.

Atlanta had dominated the third quarter in the WNBA Finals, outscoring Golden State 60-35 in the first three games. Atlanta managed just a 19-12 edge in Game 4.

___

See AP's full WNBA coverage here