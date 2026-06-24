Golden State Valkyries host Atlanta Dream. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Atlanta Dream, who are on a four-game win streak, on Wednesday at the Chase Center.

Golden State have gone 7-3 at home and are averaging 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Dream have gone 6-2 away from home. Atlanta leads the WNBA in inside scoring, averaging 43.6 points per game in the paint this season. Angel Reese leads them with 10.3 points per game in the paint.

Golden State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

On TV: KPIX+44 in the Bay Area and KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App