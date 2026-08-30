Golden State Valkyries visit Portland Fire. Here's how to watch

Golden State Valkyries visit the Portland Fire after Cecilia Zandalasini scored 20 points in the Valkyries' 79-60 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Fire are 6-12 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Gustafson averaging 1.4.

The Valkyries are 11-7 in Western Conference play. Golden State leads the Western Conference, allowing just 75.6 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Portland averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Golden State allows. Golden State averages 82.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 91.2 Portland allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 95-77 on June 3. Kayla Thornton scored 19 points to help lead the Valkyries to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-5, averaging 90.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries @ Portland Fire