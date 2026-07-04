Golden State Valkyries play Atlanta Dream. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be playing the Atlanta Dream on Saturday as the Dream try to stop their four-game losing streak.

The Dream are 6-2 on their home court. Atlanta is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 13.4 fast break points.

The Valkyries are 3-4 on the road. Golden State ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.2.

Atlanta's average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 78-75 in the last matchup on June 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 11.4 points, seven assists and 2.1 steals for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. PDT

Location: Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, College Park, Georgia

On TV: CBS and Paramount+

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App