Golden State Valkyries' first Finals win brings Bay Area fans together

The final buzzer sounded, and the Oakland Athletic Club erupted. Fans screamed, hugged and exchanged high-fives as the Golden State Valkyries secured a 68-64 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

For the couple hundred fans packed into the watch party, the four-point win was more than a thrilling start to the championship series. It was another milestone for a team that has captured the Bay Area's imagination in just its second season.

"What I like about the Valkyries is that they never stopped playing no matter what," said Berlena Gullett, a 69-year-old Oakland resident. "And they always come out on top at the end."

The Oakland Athletic Club and nearby Xingones were among the popular spots for fans to gather Saturday, drawing supporters from different generations to cheer on the Valkyries.

For Gullett, the team's success also represents an opportunity to give women's sports the recognition they deserve.

"It's important to lift up women's sports," she said. "I think a lot of times, we're an afterthought. All the energy goes towards the men's sports."

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans rode the emotional swings of a tightly contested game. The Valkyries held off Atlanta to claim their first victory in the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance.

Amber Gautam, a Valkyries superfan, said she was not surprised to see the team reach the championship stage.

"I'm not shocked they've made it this far," Gautam said. "They're such a fun team. They have such a love for each other too, and it makes it so fun to watch for me."

For longtime supporters, the team's unexpected rise has made the moment even sweeter.

Cathleen Otvos, an 85-year-old Oakland resident, offered a blunt assessment of the excitement surrounding the team's playoff run.

"For some of us, it's better than sex," Otvos said.

Beyond the basketball, the watch party offered a chance for fans to come together around a shared source of pride at a time when divisions often dominate the public conversation.

"This is what we need. We are living in a very fractured time," Gullett said. "So anything that brings us together and reminds us that we are more alike than not, it's a good thing."

With the Valkyries now one win into the WNBA Finals, Gullett is already looking ahead.

"I believe the Valkyries are going to win the championship," she said.