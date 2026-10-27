Northbound lanes on Golden Gate Bridge reopen following early morning crash

All lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge are open Tuesday morning following an injury crash in the northbound direction, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the bridge shortly after 6:10 a.m. for a crash that took place on the span. Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Following the crash, all northbound lanes of the bridge were blocked for more than an hour, while the southbound direction remained open. The backup extended past the Toll Plaza and the Highway 1 / Highway 101 interchange.

The CHP said all lanes were open as of 7:30 a.m.