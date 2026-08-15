Giants rout Rockies 7-1 as Logan Webb cruises and Drew Gilbert drives in 3

Logan Webb gave up four hits and one run in six innings, Drew Gilbert had three hits including a home run and three RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Saturday.

Webb (8-7) struck out seven and did not issue a walk and secured his 1,100th career strikeout when he fanned Zac Veen swinging on a four-seam fastball in the second inning.

Gilbert got San Francisco on the board in the third with a home run just over the right field wall.

The Giants scored six runs in fourth inning. Turner Hill, in his major league debut, got the rally started with a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Gilbert hit a two-run single, prompting Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer to pull starter Michael Lorenzen (3-11).

Lorenzen allowed four hits, six earned runs, and walked three batters in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 82 pitches.

Rafael Devers knocked in a run on a ground-rule double down the left field line, Gilbert scored on a wild pitch by reliever Parker Mushinski, and Bryce Eldridge batted in one more run for a 7-1 lead.

Webb took a hit to the right shoulder area on a comebacker in the fifth but continued pitching after the Giants' medical staff came to the mound to check on him. The righty was relieved by Carson Seymour after the sixth inning. Seymour only allowed one more hit in two innings. Dylan Smith closed out the ninth.

Cole Carrigg drove in Colorado's run in the third.

San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee added two hits and a walk. It was the fifth time this season the Giants' offense had 10 or more hits.

Colorado finished with five hits and had its three-game winning streak halted.

San Francisco's RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.78 ERA) opposes Colorado's RHP Gabriel Hughes on Sunday for the final game of the series.