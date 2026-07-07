Ramos homers twice and has 5 RBIs to help Roupp and the Giants beat the Blue Jays

Heliot Ramos homered twice and drove in five runs to back Landen Roupp's first win in more than two months, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Monday night.

Victor Bericoto added a two-run double on a night when the Giants scored runs on a double play, an error and a double steal.

Ramos, who tripled and scored on an error leading off the game, had a three-run homer off reliever Tommy Nance in the sixth. Ramos then got to Adam Nacko for a two-run blast in the eighth.

Kazuma Okamoto hit his 20th home run for Toronto, ending the Blue Jays' 29-inning scoreless streak.

Heliot Ramos #17 and Victor Bericoto #78 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after Ramos hit a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the six inning of a major league baseball game at Oracle Park on July 06, 2026 in San Francisco. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Roupp, who had been winless since April 26, had five strikeouts and was dominant after the first batter he faced reached on an error by third baseman Casey Schmitt. Roupp allowed three hits — one of them Okanoto's home run — in a career-high eight innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Blue Jays didn't get a hit until Ernie Clement's single in the third inning.

San Francisco did the majority of its scoring off former Giants All-Star pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Ramos tripled leading off the first and scored on the same play when Toronto shortstop Andrés Giménez made a wild throw toward third.

Rafael Devers walked in the first, advanced to third on Jung Hoo Lee's single and scored on a groundout.

The Giants made it 3-0 in the fifth when Bericoto and Luis Arraez pulled a double steal, with Bericoto scoring on a headfirst slide into home.

Gausman (4-8), an All-Star with the Giants in 2021, allowed seven runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Gausman walked five with eight strikeouts.

Up next:

Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA) faces the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Toronto has not named a starter.