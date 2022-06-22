Generator allegedly sparks brush fire in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- Crews responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill that authorities believe was sparked by resident using a generator during an outage.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and was burning near the Morgan Hill-San Jose border.

Firefighters gained the upper hand, but 3 mobile homes were destroyed along with a larger commercial building.

Crews had to truck water into the scene due to the lack of any nearby hydrants in the area, slowing work. Fire officials said crews will remain through the night to make sure the fire doesn't spread.

24,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Bay Area, Tuesday night. According to the utility, the outage affected more than 9,000 households in the South Bay.