Gaza ceasefire deal brings hope to some Bay Area residents, but fear still remains

The long-awaited ceasefire on the Gaza Strip took effect Sunday and the impact is being felt across the world.

In the Bay Area, people on both sides say seeing this ceasefire go into effect brings them some hope but there is still fear and a lot of anxiety.

For executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Zahra Billoo, it's bittersweet.

"It is long overdue," said Billoo. "Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and it's only a first step towards justice and liberation."

She says she is taking guidance from Palestinians on the ground in Gaza, who are welcoming this yet they can't show it.

"Who, by the way, have been restricted from their ability to celebrate publicly by Israeli authorities," said Billoo.

So far, 90 Palestinian prisoners have been released as well as three Israeli hostages.

CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council Tyler Gregory is relieved to see them home.

"It's so heartwarming seeing these three girls embrace their mothers, their families, their friends, there's a lot of tears," said Gregory. "Tears of joy but also of deep pain. You can see that in their eyes and so I think that it shows the resilience that these young women have had."

But he's still uneasy, there are more hostages to be released on both sides, and there are concerns about what state those people may be in and what's next.

"Then the next question is are the next phases going to come because it would mean a larger end to the war itself and there's way too many actors to say for certain if that's going to happen," Gregory said.

Billoo shares his concerns.

She wonders if the Netanyahu administration will follow the terms of the agreement and how a new US presidential administration may impact things.

"It would appear Donald Trump has both got us a ceasefire agreement and saved TikTok in his week before coming into office," said Billoo. "I am under no illusion that Donald Trump likes Muslims or likes Palestinians, but what I do know is the Democrats have disappointed us for so long and he wanted to distinguish himself from them."

Both Billoo and Gregory are trying to remain hopeful that this is the start of efforts to create some peace and rebuilding.

"It's our goal, it's our expectation that after this is over maybe we can find ways to build bridges again because there's been a lot of division between our communities but ultimately we have more in common with our Muslim neighbors than we do have differences," said Gregory.

Both Gregory and Billoo say they will continue to watch things closely as the situation continues to unfold and do what they can here to support those who are most impacted.