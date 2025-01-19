Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal takes effect as families await hostage release

A long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has officially begun after a last minute delay of almost three hours. The fighting continued past the initially provisioned 8:30 a.m. local (1:30 a.m. Eastern) deadline as the Israeli military said Hamas had failed to provide the names of the first three hostages due to be released, per the terms of the agreement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that a list of names had been provided and that the ceasefire would take effect from 11:15 a.m. local time (4:15 a.m. Eastern). Now, families in Israel wait for the release of hostages who have been held by Hamas for more than 15 months.

The exchange is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, 4 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Netanyahu's office did not confirm which names were on the list of hostages to be released, but the family of 24-year-old Romi Gonan, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 2023, said that her's was included.

"Romi on the list. Official. Good luck to us all," Gonan's brother posted on social media.

"Romi is coming home!" her father posted.

In Gaza, fighter jets and drones were reported to have disappeared from the skies as the deal took effect, and aid trucks began entering into Gaza through the Karem Shalom crossing.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for Hamas to release 33 hostages over a six-week period. They include women, children and hostages over 50 years old, a draft viewed by CBS News said.

Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, Jan. 19, 2025. Dawoud Abu Alkas/REUTERS

The plan says three living female hostages will be returned on Day 1. Four hostages will be released on Day 7, and the remaining 26 over the next five weeks.

The pause — the second in the 15-month-long war — was achieved through joint pressure from President-elect Donald Trump and the outgoing administration of President Biden.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden and Qatar's prime minister separately announced the deal after a week of intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt.

In a rare meeting during the Jewish Sabbath, Israel's full Cabinet voted to approve the deal that will begin with the exchange of several hostages being held in Gaza for a number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The approval set off a flurry of activity and a fresh wave of emotions as relatives wondered whether hostages would be returned alive or dead.

How the hostage release will work

Under the negotiated deal, the ceasefire will be in three phases.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days, and negotiations on the far more difficult second phase are meant to begin just over two weeks in.

After the six weeks of the first phase, Israel's security cabinet will decide how to proceed.

In total, Hamas would release 33 hostages during the first phase. Hamas would start releasing hostages on the first day, initially returning three to Israel, according to the draft viewed by CBS News. On the seventh day, Hamas would release four hostages. Thereafter, Hamas would release three hostages every seven days, starting with the living, and then moving on to return the bodies of those who have died.

Among those expected to be released is the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, whose family marked his second birthday on Saturday. The child has become a symbol across Israel for the helplessness over the hostages' plight.

During each exchange, Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel after the hostages have arrived safely.

Mr. Biden said Wednesday that Americans would be among the hostages released in the first phase, but he did not specify any names or how soon they would be freed.

In phase one, Israel will release at least 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,167 Gaza residents who were not involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that sparked the war. All women and children under 19 from Gaza held by Israel will be freed during this phase.

The remainder of the Hamas-held hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

When does fighting stop

During the ceasefire's first phase, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a kilometer (half of a mile) wide inside Gaza along its borders with Israel.

In a post on X, Qatar's foreign minister advised Palestinians to exercise caution when the ceasefire goes into effect and wait for directions from officials.

Israel's military later said Palestinians would not be able to cross the Netzarim corridor that runs across central Gaza for the first seven days of the ceasefire, and it warned Palestinians not to approach Israeli forces.

Despite the caveats and uncertainty, anticipation was high.

"The first thing I will do is go and check my house," Mohamed Mahdi, a father of two who was displaced from Gaza City's Zaytoun neighborhood, told the Associated Press. He also looked forward to seeing family in southern Gaza, but is "still concerned that one of us could be martyred before we are able to meet."

The Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killed approximately 1,200 people and left some 250 captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and militants, but says women and children make up more than half the dead.