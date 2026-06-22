Sommelier-led wine bar opening in Downtown Santa Rosa

A new wine bar is opening in downtown Santa Rosa as city leaders and small business owners look for ways to bring more people back to the heart of Wine Country's largest city.

Frenchie's Owner Morgan Gray, a sommelier who has worked in the wine and hospitality industry for years, said downtown Santa Rosa offered the right mix of affordability and character for her first small business.

"There's this approachability to opening a business in downtown Santa Rosa. It's a little bit more affordable, but it can also have just some amazing charm," Gray said.

A few doors away, Corrick's, a longtime stationery store, is celebrating its 110th anniversary. Gray hopes Frenchie's can also become a lasting part of the downtown business community.

"We're not just going to be super classic French, we're going to showcase it through this kind of cool California Terroir lens," Gray said.

Other business owners say downtown Santa Rosa is already becoming more attractive for specialty shops.

Eric Dewit, owner of Steinhouse Belgian Chocolates, relocated his Mendocino store to downtown Santa Rosa in 2023. He said the area has potential, but he wants city officials to do more to bring people downtown.

"We have to get more people in the downtown, but I'm not in charge," Dewit said.

Santa Rosa officials are working on plans for a downtown entertainment zone, which would allow alcoholic drinks outdoors within designated areas during certain times. Supporters hope the idea could help generate more foot traffic and economic activity downtown.

But some merchants say parking remains a major barrier.

"It's expensive. It's like $2.50 an hour, and people complaining about that, and they don't want to come to downtown," Dewit said.

Santa Rosa resident Jentesta Caldwell visited downtown with her daughter for a little shopping and said she would come back when Frenchie's opens.

"A wine bar would be great in Santa Rosa, because people already come to this area expecting wine and wine tastings," Caldwell said.

Gray said she wants Frenchie's to feel welcoming to both serious wine lovers and casual customers.

"Everyone feels welcome here. It doesn't matter if you're coming in and grabbing the $30 bottle off the shelf to drink with your mom. It doesn't matter if you're wanting to come in ball out and celebrate," Gray said.

Frenchie's is expected to feature more than 300 wines when it opens.

City staff is still drafting an ordinance and management plan for the proposed downtown Santa Rosa entertainment zone.